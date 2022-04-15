Hit by stray bull, woman dies in Noida

A 55-year-old woman died after being attacked by a stray bull outside her residence in Noida’s Phase 1. Police said the incident took place Friday morning when the woman, Mamta Sharma, stepped out to buy food for her children.

She was walking towards a shop when a stray bull charged at her and attacked her with its horns. She fell to the ground, and even as locals rushed to help her, the bull attacked her again and Sharma collapsed. She was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sharma is survived by her husband Rajeshwar and their three minor children. Rajeshwar, who works as a tailor, told the police that his wife had left the children at home, and gone out to buy food and groceries. The family lives in Harola, and were informed by the police about the accident.

A senior police officer from Phase 1 said, “We received information around 9 am about the incident. A team was sent to visit the family at the hospital. The family has not raised any allegations. The body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of the death. We have recorded statements of locals in the area and are conducting further investigation.”