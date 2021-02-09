Strategy, tackling stress: Govt school kids get the lowdown on UPSC prep

“What can we do from now to prepare for UPSC exams”, “which subjects did you choose for the exams”, “how did you manage your stress?”— these were some questions raised by students to DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh in a government organised interaction between him and UPSC aspirants in Delhi government schools.

The Delhi government recently started a new initiative, facilitating interactions between young officers in central services and UPSC aspirants. On Monday, Singh interacted with students in a discussion moderated by Director of Education Udit Prakash Rai.

Singh spoke about his long journey to the police services — he had wanted to join the Army and despite having made it both to the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, he was boarded out medically thrice. When he decided to try to enter the IPS, he failed to clear the UPSC exam twice.

Rai asked Singh how he had decided on the IPS among all the other central services. “It’s a frontal service, and is the visible hand and face of the government. They are the first to go in and the last to come out… You must have seen this even during the lockdown. So I thought I could bring about the most change through this,” he said.

Some students wanted to know how they could already start planning for the examinations. Singh told them that the best time to start preparing was during their undergraduate studies.

But S K Rehman, a student of SBV Rouse Avenue, wanted to know what he could do to start preparing immediately. “If you want to know what you can start doing now itself, read the newspapers… Develop in-depth knowledge, not just superficial knowledge… Many times in the exam, you will find that the question picks up from after the full stop of what you had studied during your preparations,” said Singh.

Sushmita, from a school on Pandara Road, wanted to know how Singh had handled the stress. “We all need hobbies… I have several now… I play the mouth organ, synthesizer, tabla… I enjoy sport, I do shooting… I enjoy watching English films… It’s also important to know how to switch on and switch off…,” he said. Singh also spoke about how he had worked to get physically fit for NDA after being overweight in class X.

Amal Jain, a student of RPVV Link Road, wanted to know how he had balanced studies and exam preparation with physical fitness. Singh’s straightforward answer: “Wake up two hours earlier.”