New strategy in Delhi: Inform, sensitise public on Covid-19 protocol

In order to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) strictly in markets, all districts have adopted a new strategy called Information, Education and Communication (IEC). Under this, authorities will not only impose fines, shut shops, and lodge FIRs, but will also educate violators about the importance of following Covid guidelines in public areas.

District authorities have increased the number of enforcement teams from 149 to 466 for stricter implementation of night and weekend curfew and to sensitise violators. These teams will now be posted at markets, malls, metro stations, ISBTs and other public places to check the vaccination status of people. Anyone found not vaccinated, or due for the second dose, will be directed to the nearest vaccination centre.

“Due to the intensification of enforcement at public places, night curfew as well as weekend curfew is being strictly followed. Flying squads and enforcement teams are taking action against violators. A total of 3,691 challans were issued on December 15, which increased to 5,769 as on January 14,” said a senior Delhi government official.

The official said enforcement teams are interacting with citizens and conducting meetings with RWAs and MTAs. “The idea behind this initiative is to tell people about the do’s and don’ts of Covid guidelines. Apart from issuing challans, educating citizens and creating awareness among them about the consequences of not wearing masks or following social distancing and why they should stay indoors unless there’s an emergency is important.”

So far, districts have made around 1.26 lakh public announcements, held 6,620 meetings with market associations, and 3,008 interactions with RWAs. Further, 466 district officials are authorised to issue challans and about 1,800 civil defence volunteers have been deployed across the city.

“LCD screens have also been set up in each district, and nukkad nataks and graphics films are being shown to people on vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said the official.