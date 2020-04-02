Stranded since lockdown, over 200 people are finally evacuated from Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila gurdwara

A DTC bus ferried workers from the gurdwara, Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A DTC bus ferried workers from the gurdwara, Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Over 200 people were Wednesday evacuated from a gurdwara in Majnu ka Tila area, where they claim to have been stranded since after the lockdown. They have now been quarantined in a school in Nehru Vihar.

An FIR under IPC sections 188 (disobedience), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) has been registered against the Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara management.

A senior officer said, “Migrant labourers who were going to Punjab from Delhi in the middle of the lockdown were asked not to do so by police… They went and stayed at the gurdwara. Police detected this on Tuesday and on Wednesday, 225 people were evacuated.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the sub-divisional magistrate has visited the area and is preparing a report. “Prima facie, it seems like people inside the gurdwara were migrant workers who sought food and shelter.

The gurdwara management contacted the SDM and sought help. The SDM will file a detailed report,” he said.

The development comes close on the heels of more than 1,500 people of the Tablighi Jamaat being shifted out of their headquarters in Nizamuddin by authorities in the past few days.

While more than 50 of them have tested positive for COVID-19, over 400 have shown symptoms. The nearly 4,000 strong gathering in the middle of March has now led to authorities in nearly 20 states and Union Territories trying to trace and test those who attended it.

According to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, these migrants came to the gurdwara on March 29.

These migrants from Punjab, who wanted to go home but could not due to the lockdown, came to the gurdwara on the evening of March 29. They wanted to catch a bus to Punjab which plies from Majnu ka Tila, but since there was no arrangement for buses, they stayed back. I had informed the Punjab Chief Minister on March 30 about the same through a tweet,” said Sirsa. He said he also informed other officials of the state thereafter.

In his tweet, Sirsa had posted photos of scores of people in the gurdwara and asked Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to provide transport to take them back home.

Gurdwara priest Baljinder Singh also said the migrants from Punjab had been staying here and were being fed langar for the last 2-3 days. “Police told us they cannot be allowed to stay in the gurdwara like this. Two buses were already sent to Punjab but more people kept coming. Today morning, they were finally evacuated by the SDM and police,” he said.

Sirsa, who has been critical of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering and of the Delhi government over the issue, said the two incidents could not be compared. “This was not a religious gathering. Most of these migrants are Hindus, around 40 of them are Christians and about 60 are Sikhs. We had to give them shelter since they had no place to go. You cannot just kick people out,” he said.

