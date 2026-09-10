STP tender ‘scam’: Five accused get bail after Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted regular bail to five accused in the alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), questioning the circumstances of their arrests and the need for their continued custody. Last week, AAP leader Satyendar Jain was also granted bail in the case.

Those granted bail on Wednesday were former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, DJB’s former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava; AN Enterprises proprietor Nagendra Yadav; Euroteck Environment Private Limited owner Raj Kumar Kurra and Srijanhar proprietor Pankaj Verma. All had been arrested on August 18.

In his order, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court said Rai, who was posted as a government servant in Mizoram, could not have been expected to travel to Delhi at short notice to join the investigation.