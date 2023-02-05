Stopped for checking, men in car hit Ghaziabad traffic cop, drag him along on bonnet

Ghaziabad Police arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly attempting to kill a traffic policeman who tried to stop their car for checking.

Police said that when head constable Ankit had signalled to them to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly hit the officer and dragged him on the bonnet of the car for some distance.

The accused, Abhi Tyagi, a resident of Indirapuram, and Akshit Tyagi, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, were arrested on the same day from Amrapali. Police recovered the vehicle used for the alleged offence.

“Head constable Ankit was deployed on the Shipra cut area of Indirapuram police station to keep the traffic smooth. During checking, he asked a Tata Altroz car to stop. But the driver hit the constable, and he sustained injuries,” said police.

They said that later, the head constable filed a complaint stating that he was attacked with the intention to kill.

“Traffic police were doing their routine work. Not only did the accused not stop the car, they sped up to hit the officer. The officer got stuck on the bonnet of the car and was dragged along,” said ACP (Indirapuram) Swatantra Kumar Singh.