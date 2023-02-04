Stopped from taking flyover, man returns with associates, assaults 5 construction workers in Gurgaon

Five construction workers, including the foreman of a construction company working on a Dwarka expressway flyover, were allegedly beaten up by at least ten men after the workers stopped a car driver from taking the flyover in Gurgaon, police said. Six men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 1 at Garhi Harsaru Chowk in the Sector 10 area. In his police complaint, foreman Surjit Singh said he was working on the stretch along with some labourers. “Around 4.15, a man in a car tried to get on the under-construction flyover and when he was stopped by a security guard, he got angry and slapped the guard. An official from our safety department intervened, but the car driver started assaulting him too. Some of the labourers ran away. A liaisoning officer of our company then arrived, but the car driver continued to argue with him and he left after some time. We resumed the work,” the complainant said in the FIR.

He added that after 45 minutes, the accused car driver returned along with at least 10-12 men in three cars. “They all had sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons, and attacked us. They hit me with a rod and I suffered injuries on multiple parts of the body. After assaulting us, the accused escaped in cars before threatening to kill us if they are stopped from taking the flyover in future,” he said in the FIR.

Investigators said five workers suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Gadoli. “Six accused have been arrested in the case. Other accused are yet to be identified. A probe has been initiated,” said a police officer.

A case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 police station.