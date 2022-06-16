Stop water wastage, says Haryana CM on Delhi’s demand

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Wednesday that Delhi should address “misuse and wastage” of water at its end to meet its demands.

Delhi and Haryana have been in a tug of war over water supplies to the former through the Yamuna, even as Northwest India has seen a significant rain deficit over the past four months. Delhi has blamed Haryana for the shortage, claiming that it has not fulfilled its promise of supplying adequate water.

“My first advice to them is that they should address the misuse of water that they are already getting and manage and conserve it better to ensure there is no wastage in Delhi. Water treatment plants should be set up so water can be reused and utilised optimally. We have given them assurance, we’ll spare whatever we can in the next 8-10 days till it rains. We had shared some extra water earlier also when we had spoken to them. When it comes to humanity, everyone should get water… In fact Delhi Lieutenant Governor also called me and we said whatever we can spare we will,” Khattar said in Delhi. He was in the city to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda.

The rainfall from March 1 to May 31 over Northwest India, which includes the basin states of the Yamuna, was only 42.3 mm against a long period average (LPA) of 114.4 mm — a deficit of 63% for the pre-monsoon season.