Stop shedding crocodile tears, not a clean chit: Delhi CM to Kejriwal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that former CM Arvind Kejriwal shouldn’t shed ‘crocodile tears’ and a trial court discharging him of corruption charges is not a clean chit.
Gupta’s comments were in reference to Kejriwal sobbing on camera after being discharged in the excise policy case.
Referring to the court’s judgment citing “lack of evidence”, CM Gupta said Kejriwal was still “guilty before the people of Delhi”, and that insufficient evidence and complete innocence are “two very different things”. The matter, she said, remains part of an ongoing legal process and could be examined by higher courts.
“If the excise policy was transparent … why was it scrapped soon after the investigation began? Why revert to the old regime if there were no flaws? Why was the wholesale profit margin allegedly increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, and who benefited?” Gupta said.
Echoing her stance, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said investigating agencies repeatedly alleged destruction of proof by Kejriwal and former Dy CM Manish Sisodia. “We believe that truth will prevail and it will ultimately be proven that you [Kejriwal] are corrupt,” Sachdeva said
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the issue would be pursued politically as well as legally. He claimed that Delhi voters had already delivered a political verdict by removing the AAP government from power.
“Even his tears need to get inspected … They destroyed 183 phones during the investigation. The CBI is also going to the High Court. We believe he will be punished,” Tiwari added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram