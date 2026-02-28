Stop shedding crocodile tears, not a clean chit: Delhi CM to Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that former CM Arvind Kejriwal shouldn’t shed ‘crocodile tears’ and a trial court discharging him of corruption charges is not a clean chit.

Gupta’s comments were in reference to Kejriwal sobbing on camera after being discharged in the excise policy case.

Referring to the court’s judgment citing “lack of evidence”, CM Gupta said Kejriwal was still “guilty before the people of Delhi”, and that insufficient evidence and complete innocence are “two very different things”. The matter, she said, remains part of an ongoing legal process and could be examined by higher courts.