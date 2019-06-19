Stop menace of mosques coming up on public land: BJP MP from West Delhi to L-G

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh has written a letter to L-G Anil Baijal claiming that there has been “mushrooming of mosques” on government land in the capital, and a committee should be formed to stop this “menace”.

“I would like to apprise you regarding a peculiar type of trend seen in certain areas of my constituency in particular, but prevailing in whole Delhi, of mushrooming of mosques on government land, roads and secluded places,” he wrote, adding that these hamper traffic and are a “great cause of inconvenience to the public in general”.

“The menace of construction of mosques on above places, if not attended on priority, will take an ugly shape which will be difficult to manage at later stage,” he said.

Singh requested the L-G to constitute a committee comprising officers from MCDs, PWD, Police, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Horticulture departments, headed by district magistrates, to conduct a survey of areas where mosques have come up on government land, roads and secluded places.

When contacted, Singh claimed he had noticed this in parks and government land in Uttam Nagar, Raghuvir Nagar, Vikaspuri and Najafgarh.

When asked why his letter focused only on mosques and no other religious structures, he said, “I have written about mosques because I have seen only mosques doing encroachment and increasing their boundaries at regular intervals. They even get political support. If a committee is formed, it can investigate religious structures of other communities as well.”

A senior official of the South Corporation, however, said the problem wasn’t religion-specific. “People mainly do it to encroach government land — they first put a small structure and gradually increase it. During our drives, we have seen it with various religious structures,” said the official.

Reacting to the letter, Congress’s Mahabal Mishra, who lost to Verma in Lok Sabha polls, said he was singling out a religion.