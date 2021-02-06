Stop functions and events at parks, Green Tribunal tells Delhi authorities

The principal bench of the NGT issued the order Thursday while hearing an application that said marriage functions were taking place in Dussehra ground in west Delhi’s Vikas Puri. (File)

Noting that there have been violations, the National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal corporations to strictly enforce orders prohibiting marriage, cultural, commercial and other functions at its parks.

“The applicant informed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) by email about the non-compliances and complaints were also filed by the Residents Welfare Association but the illegalities are not being remedied,” the bench said in the order.

“Horticulture department of the SDMC needs to be made accountable for illegally permitting the tent owners to dig and dump waste, plastic, etc,” the order read.

Directing DPCC to take further action on the issue at Vikas Puri, the bench also noted that the Delhi High Court has prohibited use of parks for social, cultural, commercial, marriage or other functions in previous orders.

The DPCC had also issued directions in December 2019, banning use of DDA and MCD parks for any functions. “This needs to be strictly enforced by the horticulture department of DDA and MCD. The DPCC may… strictly enforce the prohibitions as per orders of the Delhi High Court,” the bench said.

The Tribunal also struck down the DPCC’s submission that existing policies of the DDA and MCD need amendment for enforcing prohibition of functions at parks.

“[It] is an attempt to avoid responsibility as even without such amendment powers under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Water Act, 1974, override any other statute…particularly in view of orders of Delhi High Court,” the order read.

In a separate order Thursday, NGT also asked states and union territories to enforce CPCB guidelines for marriage halls, banquet halls, and other such places.