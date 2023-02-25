Stop following orders from L-G: Delhi govt to officers

Triggering yet another row with Raj Niwas, the AAP government has instructed officials to “stop taking direct orders” from L-G VK Saxena, accusing him of bypassing the elected government through such “illegal” directions.

All AAP ministers have written to secretaries of the respective departments under them directing strict compliance to the Constitution, Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) and the Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court, and to report any such orders from the L-G to the minister in-charge.

“The government has warned that any such orders received directly from the L-G are a violation of the Constitution and directives of the Supreme Court and that implementation of orders in violation of SC directives and the Constitution will be viewed seriously,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Raj Niwas was not immediately available for comment on the development. The government alleged there were several recent examples of the L-G bypassing it, in violation of existing laws, including appointment of Haj Committee members, nomination of aldermen in the MCD, appointment of presiding officer of the civic body’s House, and the issuance of prosecution sanction in cases under Section 196 of the CrPC among others.

According to the order issued by its ministers to the bureaucracy, the Constitution and the SC’s Constitution Bench order on July 4 2018, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has “exclusive executive control” over all subjects except for three: land, police, and public order.

“The Supreme Court of India had issued a ruling regarding the governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi stating that the L-G must follow the procedure laid out in Rules 49 and 50 in the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993. These rules dictate the procedure to be followed in case of a difference of opinion between the Lieutenant Governor and a Minister or the Council of Ministers,” the order further.

The court’s ruling, according to the order, also “clarifies the meaning” of “aid and advice” employed in Article 239-AA(4) of the Constitution; the L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and does not have any independent decision-making power but does possess the power to refer a matter to the President in “exceptional circumstances”.

However, the government’s order noted, over the last few months, the L-G had given directions directly under rules 51 and 52 “without following procedure laid down in rules 49 and 50”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of having “started a new phase of anarchy in Delhi” by triggering a dispute with the L-G based on administrative lines.