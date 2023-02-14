Stop demolition drive at Mehrauli, Ladha Sarai immediately: Delhi L-G to DDA

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop its demolition drive at Mehrauli and its adjacent Ladha Sarai village till further instructions.

According to L-G House officials, the decision was taken after a delegation of residents from these villages called upon Saxena at Raj Niwas seeking relief citing anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas by the Delhi government in 2021.

Saxena, in his capacity as the DDA chairman, directed the body’s vice chairman and the local administration to “immediately” stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies pointed out by them examined.

“Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the L-G assured them that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of land. He said the residents’ complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials,” a Raj Niwas official said.

The LG however reiterated that while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorised occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the Delhi High Court in this regard.