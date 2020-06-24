Stop adverts comparing Corona beer to Covid: Delhi HC

The order was passed by the single bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher in favour of the company that manufactures Corona beer (Cervecería Modelo de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.) The order was passed by the single bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher in favour of the company that manufactures Corona beer (Cervecería Modelo de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.)

The Delhi High Court has passed an injunction order restricting publication of advertisements likening Corona beer with the coronavirus.

The order was passed by the single bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher in favour of the company that manufactures Corona beer (Cervecería Modelo de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.), which alleged that a former distributor, Whiskin Spirits, in Delhi had taken out advertisements on Facebook likening coronavirus to the beer.

The court noted, “It appears the plaintiff’s statutory and commercial interests will get jeopardised if an interim injunction is not granted in its favour.”

The court has directed that till the next date of hearing, “the defendant, its employees, agents, officers, affiliated entities and all others acting for and on its behalf are injuncted from reproducing, broadcasting, communicating to the public, screening, publishing and distributing the impugned advertisement on any media or platform including the social media platforms.”

