Stone pelting in Jahangirpuri again two days after clash, one detained

A fresh incident of stone pelting was reported from Jahangirpuri on Monday afternoon, two days after a communal clash broke out in the area during a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti, the police said.

Stones and bricks were thrown from a roof, close to the site of Saturday’s clash and the Police and Rapid Action Force officials blocked off the area after the incident. DCP (northwest) Usha Rangrani said one person had been detained.

“A video was being circulated on Sunday on social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during the riot in the Jahangirpuri area on April 16. A Police team from the northwest district had gone to his house in CD Park Road to look for him and to question his family members. The family members pelted two stones on them in retaliation. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained and the situation is completely under control now,” she added.

Entry to the road was blocked off by police, RAF and CRP following the incident in the afternoon. There’s also heavy security deployment, including RAF and CRP in riot gear, in and around Kushal Chowk.

The stones were thrown near the entry of the narrow lane in which the family’s home is located. Following this, security personnel in riot gear sealed entry into the lane and slowly pushed all media personnel outwards to Kushal Chowk and sealed the main road with barricades.

So far, 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended for their involvement in the riots.

The FIR, police said, has been lodged under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 436 (mischief by fire), 34 (common intention) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.