Delhi: Claims of stone pelting at Dwarka

Delhi Police, however, claimed no such incident had taken place. (Representational Image) Delhi Police, however, claimed no such incident had taken place. (Representational Image)

Friday prayers at a Dwarka mosque took place with around 10 policemen, including the area SHO, outside after allegations emerged that stones had been pelted at the structure early Friday morning — a claim denied by police. The Imam of Shahjahanabad mosque in Sector 11, Mohd Rashid, said the alleged incident took place around 2.30 am. Mannan, the Muezzin at the mosque, claimed they woke up to the sound of a thud and discovered broken glass and and stones inside.

Delhi Police, however, claimed no such incident had taken place, with DCP Dwarka tweeting: “Rumours of stone pelting at a religious place by a mob chanting religious slogans in Dwarka are completely false. Public is advised not to pay attention to or spread rumours/fake news on social media.”

An online complaint was filed by Abrar Ahmad, joint convenor of the mosque, to DCP (Dwarka).

