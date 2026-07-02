Stone pelting during Hanuman Chalisa recital in Southwest Delhi

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Days after local residents alleged that flags similar to that of Pakistan were hoisted during a Muharram procession in Southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur last Friday, fresh friction erupted in the area when stones were allegedly thrown during a Hanuman Chalisa recital organised by Bajrang Dal members on Tuesday, police said.
Following the incident, a case has been registered under sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint against unknown persons.
According to police, the incident took place between 7 pm and 8 pm at a DDA park behind the jhuggi cluster in Gali 8 under the jurisdiction of Sagarpur police station.
“A brief confrontation broke out at a DDA park after members of Bajrang Dal gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and some nearby residents objected to the event,” DCP Amit Goel said.
According to another officer, “There were reports that a group of women started objecting to the recital of Hanuman Chalisa. Amid the commotion, some stones were thrown at those reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.”
Police said tension in the locality had been simmering since Friday’s Muharram procession that passed through the area. “Some residents claimed that during the procession, they spotted Pakistani flags being hoisted. However, it was found later that they were religious flags not pertaining to any country,” said a source in the police.
Purported videos of the incident showed a group of women standing a few metres away from the DDA park, raising slogans. Another video from the Muharram procession showed a child waving a green-and-white flag in the same locality.
While the police intervened and dispersed the two groups peacefully, the incident prompted the deployment of more than 100 police personnel in the area to keep a check on the law and order situation. Police said both groups were counselled and no injuries or damage to property were reported.
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