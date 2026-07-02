Stone pelting during Hanuman Chalisa recital in Southwest Delhi

While the police intervened and dispersed the two groups peacefully, the incident prompted the deployment of more than 100 police personnel in the area to keep a check on the law and order situation. Police said both groups were counselled and no injuries or damage to property were reported.

Days after local residents alleged that flags similar to that of Pakistan were hoisted during a Muharram procession in Southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur last Friday, fresh friction erupted in the area when stones were allegedly thrown during a Hanuman Chalisa recital organised by Bajrang Dal members on Tuesday, police said.

Following the incident, a case has been registered under sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint against unknown persons.

According to police, the incident took place between 7 pm and 8 pm at a DDA park behind the jhuggi cluster in Gali 8 under the jurisdiction of Sagarpur police station.

“A brief confrontation broke out at a DDA park after members of Bajrang Dal gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and some nearby residents objected to the event,” DCP Amit Goel said.