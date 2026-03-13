Why your stolen phone often remains ‘untraced’ in Delhi

Data on the Sanchar Saathi App portal shows that Delhi had an overall recovery rate of 3.81% — with just over 22,000 mobile phones finding their way to their owners. (Source: Pexels)

On November 25 last year, advocate Anzar Ahmed (53) was on his way home when he checked his pocket to make a call — only to find a hollow space.

Unbeknownst to him, the sleek iPhone which he had got as a gift for his 21-year-old son had allegedly been stolen by a biker near Tara Apartments in Delhi’s Alaknanda.

“I was very upset,” said Ahmed. “My son had just turned 21. I was excited to give him the phone.”

When he tried to get the phone back, he hit a wall.

“I’m a lawyer. I deal with the system every day. At first, we were told that the jurisdiction [to file the case] would fall at some other police station. We went to three police stations. Finally, we were able to lodge a complaint at Govindpuri station,” said the advocate, who lives in Tughlakabad Extension.