Stolen mobile, use of hotel WiFi, Insta chat: How man who sexually assaulted, killed IRS officer’s daughter was arrested

Stealing a mobile phone after allegedly sexually assaulting his friend’s wife in Rajasthan’s Alwar, using an OYO hotel’s WiFi in Dwarka to access the Internet and communicating via Instagram messenger with his cousin – these three crucial details helped the Delhi Police zero in on the location of 23-year-old Rahul Meena, a domestic help who was on the run after he allegedly raped and killed the daughter of his former employer, an IRS officer, in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday.

Following the murder and Meena allegedly fleeing with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, multiple Delhi Police teams began scanning CCTV cameras installed outside the house and in the nearby locality.

“One Delhi Police team left for Rajgarh, and picked up his uncle, who said he had sold three phones handed over to him by Meena, at a local shop on Tuesday. The police recovered all the phones from the shopkeeper,” a source said. The three phones belonged to Meena, his brother and a friend. “The uncle sold Meena’s phone for Rs 10,000, Meena’s brother’s and friend’s phones for Rs 3,000 each,” said an officer.

The local police, meanwhile, informed the Delhi Police that Meena had attended a wedding in Alwar with a friend on Tuesday. “At the function, he told the friend that he was leaving for some urgent family work… He later returned to his friend’s house, where he allegedly raped the friend’s wife. Before leaving, Meena took a mobile phone with a dual SIM card from the charging point,” the source said. A case of rape has been registered by Alwar Police following the incident, said police.

According to sources, Meena was looking for a phone, as by then his uncle had sold the other three mobile phones.

The probe revealed that after disabling the calling service of one of the SIM cards, Meena used the Internet service of that number for the other SIM card. “The police obtained the Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) of both SIM cards and found that Meena was using the phone over a WiFi connection. He was in constant touch with his cousin, who lives in Gurgaon, and was speaking to him over Instagram messenger,” the source said.

After this breakthrough, the police first picked up the cousin and, with the help of technical surveillance, traced Meena to a hotel at Dwarka in Delhi where he had been staying since 10 am, said the source. Meena had hired a private cab to reach the hotel, the source added.

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Police further said that Meena arrived in South Delhi on Wednesday morning in an Eeco van, which was used as an ambulance by a private hospital in Rajgarh, his hometown. He had hired the vehicle for Rs 6,000. “On the pretext of looking for the house he was to visit, he got down from the vehicle and fled, without paying to the driver. From there, he walked to the victim’s house,” the officer added.