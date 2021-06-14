Stocks low, over half of Delhi govt vaccine sites to close again from Tuesday

On Monday, AAP leader and MLA Atishi stated that from Tuesday, half the government centres administering Covishield to those in the 18-44 category will shut down as stocks have run out yet again.

“20% of the youth in the 18-44 bracket have been vaccinated till date. This started only in May, and then too it had closed for a long time. That in this limited time, 20% youth got themselves vaccinated shows that young people want to get vaccinated. But now we’re again about to run out of doses for this category. Since we are only administering Covaxin second doses for this category, the stock will last for two days. But as of this morning, we only had 42,000 doses of Covishield left. Since 30,000 doses get administered on any given day, more than half the government centres offering Covishield to the 18-44 category will close again from tomorrow,” she said.

From June 13 to June 14, the number of government vaccine centres for the 18-44 category had reduced from 248 to 194.