‘Stock will go waste, daily wagers will be hit’: South MCD’s meat shop order met with fear, confusion

Ripples of a letter by the South MCD mayor, directing meat shops in South Delhi to shut during Navratri, were felt at several Delhi neighbourhoods as some shopkeepers downed shutters out of fear while others decided to open, albeit cautiously.

All 38 meat shops at the INA Market were shut on Tuesday morning, said Ramesh Bhutani, president, INA Market Traders’ Association. “The traders came to meet me in the afternoon. Since we did not get any official order, I asked them to open,” Bhutani said. Shops at the market also supply to hotels, and that supply could be hit if they are not allowed to open, he added.

Jaswant Singh was among the meat shop owners who kept shutters down in the morning, but opened after the meeting with the president of the association. “We opened in the evening. The stock will go bad otherwise and lead to huge losses. We’re still not sure about what to do tomorrow,” he said.

Krishan Kumar, a shop owner who chose to keep the store closed all day, said they had read in the papers that a penalty will be imposed on those who open their shops, or their licences will be cancelled. “If we were told in advance, we wouldn’t have stocked up on meat. I have stock worth nearly Rs 2 lakh. The workers who help with chopping meat or cleaning will lose their daily wage of at least Rs 500 per day if the market has to shut,” he said.

Meat shops at the INA market are open all week, even on Tuesdays, when meat shops in other parts of the city are usually shut.

Ashok Bajaj, who owns a fish store and two meat shops at the market, which were all shut on Tuesday, said that losses would be immense if they have to shut during Navratri – from April 2 to 11. “Labourers will lose out on daily wages as well,” he said.

Shop owners gathered in groups at the market, discussing the situation and trying to decide if they can lift the shutters on Wednesday. The meat comes from the Ghazipur slaughterhouse, which is also shut on Tuesday, said Mohammad Ibrahim, whose store was open but without much stock. Each trader might purchase anything between 20 kg to 50 kg for sale, he said.

At market 2 in CR Park, nearly all of the 20 shops are usually closed on Tuesdays, said Aurobinda Das, who runs a fish stall. “We are not sure if we can open tomorrow. We learnt about what the Mayor said when customers called us and asked us about the closure. We have not received any official notice yet. If meat shops are asked to shut, does that also include fish? It’s a clean market, and we are not close to a temple,” he said.

Shishir Hajra, who owns an establishment at the market, said: “I usually open the shop on Tuesdays. I got to know about this when I came here in the morning, and decided to keep it closed today.”

During Navratri, sales are anyway slow, traders said at both markets. While Bhutani estimates that sales fall at the INA market by about 40% during Navratri, Krishan Kumar pegged it at about 25% less than normal.

Meat stores at Hauz Khas and Jamia Nagar were meanwhile open. Mohammad Junaid, who runs a meat shop in Jamia Nagar, said: “We usually shut only on Fridays.”

Mohammad Amanullah, who runs a chicken and mutton shop at Jamia Nagar, said, “Till the procedure is followed and a circular is issued, shops can’t be asked to shut. The shops here were open today.”

Haseen, who runs Kallu meat shop at Hauz Khas, said that the establishment was open on Tuesday. “We’ll have to see about tomorrow, but no order was received today.”