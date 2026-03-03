Holi 2026: Liquor shops to remain shut in Noida on March 4

Officials said the closure would be effective for the entire day, adding: “No compensation will be payable to any licensee for the mandated shutdown.”

All liquor and excise-licensed establishments in Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Holi, district authorities announced on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the District Magistrate has ordered the closure under Section 59 of Chapter 9 of the United Provinces Excise Act, 1910, to ensure peace and maintain law and order on Holi.

“The order applies to all country liquor shops, composite shops, retail cannabis outlets, premium retail vends and model shops operating under various categories including FL-6, FL-7, FL-9, 9A, 40, 41 and 49. Military and paramilitary canteens, wholesale license holders under CL-2, FL-2, 2A and 2B categories, pharmacies, BIO-1/0 units, bond licences and all other excise-licensed establishments across the district will also remain shut on March 4, 2026,” the order, issued on Tuesday, read.