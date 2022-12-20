scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

‘Stock Guru’ scam: After 10 years in custody, Ulhas Khaire granted bail

Ulhas Khaire has been accused of inducing investors to invest their money in M/s Stock Guru by making false assurances.

Khaire has been in judicial custody since November 10, 2012. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Having spent 10 years in custody for allegedly cheating over 2,000 people in the ‘stock guru’ scam, the main accused Ulhas Khaire has been granted bail, with a Delhi court taking note of the time he has spent in jail.

Khaire has been in judicial custody since November 10, 2012. He has been accused of inducing investors to invest their money in M/s Stock Guru by making false assurances. The investigators had alleged that Khaire and his wife duped investors to the tune of Rs 11,00 crore by travelling across the country and attending seminars to induce their victims.

They were booked under several criminal cases across several states, and lived under false identities by purchasing 13 properties.

Khaire’s lawyers sought bail under Section 436A of the CrPC, which mandates that an undertrial prisoner who has spent half the maximum period of imprisonment shall be released. The court observed that the objective of this provision was to ensure the implementation of the cardinal principle that bail is the rule and jail is an exception.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...

The court said that the charges have already been framed against the accused persons and there is no prospect that the trial will be concluded in the near future as more than 2,000 witnesses have been cited by the prosecution.

It also noted that the maximum punishment that Khaire can be sentenced to was life imprisonment, and that he has been in custody for 10 years now.

The accused has been asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 10 lakh. Khaire has also been asked by the court to join the trial when directed and not contact witnesses or leave the country.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The complainant, Sunil Kumar, had alleged that Khaire had taken over Rs 1 crore on false assurances of multiplying his money, and then started avoiding him, following which a case was registered at Moti Nagar police station in 2011.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 07:52:04 pm
Next Story

Power crisis: Pakistan plans to shut markets by 8 pm, put curbs on weddings

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close