Stirred with Love

Its the day to woo your partner with a candlelight dinner and pair food with some fun. Dont let the current economic slowdown slow you down  several city diners are offering sumptuous delights for less than Rs 1,000.

Smoking Hot

Chor Bizarre has kept its new kebab festival under the four digit price tag. Dig into sumptuous maahi tikkas or nibble on steaming shikampuri kebabs or mince veg patties,the restaurant promises that you will pay less than Rs 1,000.

Where: Hotel Broadway,4/15 A,Asaf Ali Road

Meal for Two: Rs 1,000

Contact: 43663600

Spice Treat

Every lady walking into the Chi Kitchen in Saket will be offered a red rose and a south-east Asian fare will await you and your partner at the table. Choose from an array of wok fried delicacies,ramen soups and claypot meals while you whet your appetite with spinach and mushroom dumpling and prawns in a carrot pastry. You can also pair your meal with an aromatic cup of emerald tea or a mild Oolong tea.

Where: Shop no. G/70,GF,Select City Mall

Meal for Two: Rs 1,000

Contact: 9958934433

Yums the Word

Ginger Moon,the tony restaurant in Khan Market,can rustle up an impressive oriental meal at a modest price. While you nibble on some honey lamb and stir fired pok choy,a complimentary glass of watermelon caprioska for both you and your partner will be served on the house. A deep red concoction of melons with a lemony twang will just be the right mix for the evening.

Where: 73,Khan Market

Meal for Two: Rs 950

Contact: 43593000

Sweet Nothings

Want to binge on desserts? Mocha in Defence Colony could be your stop tonight. A specially designed Valentines Day dessert menu will be rolled out with each portion enough for two. You can choose from an indulgent mango and strawberry delight (Rs 110),a sinful chocolate cream cake (Rs 120) and a scrumptious chocolate and raspberry brownie (Rs 130).

Mocha also has impressive offers on some spirits and sheeshas,among them champagne and wine sheeshas (Rs 350). You can also takeaway goodies basket with choice of dessert and spirits for around Rs 500. Add in a tarot card reader and a chance to win T-shirts of Hollywood flick He Is Just Not That Into You and youve got a one-stop shop for a Valentine evening.

Where: 28-A Defence Colony Market

Meal for Two: Rs 800

Contact: 46588445

Feeling richer?

If you plan to nestle in the cozy confines of your home,watching a romantic DVD,Chilli Seasonss can set your dinner table with some delicious recipes,all for Rs 1,400. Just call in for their special Valentine dinner menu and the food will be sent right to your doorstep in a fancy package. And along with lip-smacking platters of Vietnamese grilled chicken,crispy Thai vegetables and strawberries with fresh whipped cream for dessert,a basket of goodies with scented candles and Hersheys kisses will accompany your order.

Where: 28-A Defence Colony Market

Meal for Two: Rs 1,400

Contact: 24618358

