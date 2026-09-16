‘Still in trauma’: Woman biker rammed by speeding car in Gurgaon

On her court submission, she said, “I said there were four people in the car...two others I couldn’t see due to the tinted glass. That’s not my fault. My hands and legs are still hurting,” she added.

Two days after she was allegedly chased and rammed by a speeding car in Gurgaon when she was driving a superbike, Shivani Chauhan, 27, said on Tuesday that she was still coping with the trauma.

Earlier in the day, Shivani recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 183 of BNSS as police arrested two of the four men who were in the car at the time of the incident — driver Kalyan Bainsala and his cousin.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Shivani said, “I am still very traumatised. At night, the incident keeps playing in my mind, and does not let me rest. I will take a break from biking for now. The roads will still stay as unsafe for women as they were on Sunday. I will now think 10-12 times before leaving for biking, especially on my own.”