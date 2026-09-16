‘Still in trauma’: Woman biker rammed by speeding car in Gurgaon
Earlier in the day, Shivani recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 183 of BNSS as police arrested two of the four men who were in the car at the time of the incident — driver Kalyan Bainsala and his cousin.
Two days after she was allegedly chased and rammed by a speeding car in Gurgaon when she was driving a superbike, Shivani Chauhan, 27, said on Tuesday that she was still coping with the trauma.
Earlier in the day, Shivani recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 183 of BNSS as police arrested two of the four men who were in the car at the time of the incident — driver Kalyan Bainsala and his cousin.
Speaking with The Indian Express, Shivani said, “I am still very traumatised. At night, the incident keeps playing in my mind, and does not let me rest. I will take a break from biking for now. The roads will still stay as unsafe for women as they were on Sunday. I will now think 10-12 times before leaving for biking, especially on my own.”
She added, “My main aim is to speed up the process of justice in such cases… and see to it that the police and courts punish the guilty.”
Recalling the incident, she said, “All men in the car kept making obscene gestures, making fun of my plight after I fell off my vehicle due to the impact of the collision. It is important for me to act so that a message can be sent. Why didn’t they make him (prime accused) stop the car, everyone had the same mindset. No one looked back… to see if I was hurt or even alive for that matter.”
Shivani was accompanied by other bikers of a group. She has been pursuing the hobby for nearly a year. “This was not my first time on the Gurgaon route. Even in Cyber City, I have experienced road rage. This incident could have been much more dangerous. So I have to fight for other women riders. I will focus on cooperating with the authorities for now.”
On her court submission, she said, “I said there were four people in the car…two others I couldn’t see due to the tinted glass. That’s not my fault. My hands and legs are still hurting,” she added.
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Her father, Roshan Chauhan, a member of AAP’s trade wing, said she was still reeling from the shock of the incident. “She is still feeling bogged down. She did not tell me about the incident all day, I only found out through the news and social media,” he said. Shivani too is an AAP volunteer and member of its youth wing. She contested the 2022 Delhi municipal polls from Kalkaji ward on the party ticket. She is a graduate in fashion design from the Footwear Design and Development Institute.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More