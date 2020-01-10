Stick to general statements: Delhi HC to CM, citing Goa remarks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Delhi High Court Thursday suggested that CM Arvind Kejriwal make “generic statements” in the upcoming polls and not give “statements which are not appropriate” — referring to his comments during the 2017 Goa Assembly polls.

During a series of rallies in Goa between January 7-8, 2017, Kejriwal had appealed to voters to “accept money from Congress and BJP candidates but vote for AAP”. He had made similar remarks during the 2014 Delhi Assembly polls.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also declined to endorse a draft statement placed before him on behalf of the AAP convenor, and said no court can say what would be a correct statement to be made during election campaigns. It said that a court can only opine whether a statement was wrong after it has been made.

“There cannot be an endorsement from the court on what you can say… Don’t make a statement as specific as you made last time. There were some specific imputations in the statement which were not appropriate. Make a general statement which does not point a finger. Make a generic statement,” said Justice Sachdeva.

The court could not conduct a hearing in the matter and fixed the next date of hearing for April 24. The court was hearing Kejriwal’s plea challenging the EC’s January 29, 2017, order directing the Chief Electoral Officer of Goa to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal for his bribery remarks. Kejriwal, in his plea before the HC, alleged that the poll panel’s January 29, 2017, order had curtailed his right to free speech.

The AAP chief had also challenged the EC’s January 21, 2017, order, censuring Kejriwal for his remarks and warning that a repeat of the same would lead to action against him and his party.

