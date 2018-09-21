Sterilising monkeys will increase man-animal conflict, Delhi HC told

The monkeys inside Wildlife rescue vehicle. Jaipal Singh The monkeys inside Wildlife rescue vehicle. Jaipal Singh

Sterilising Rhesus Macaque monkeys to reduce their population in the city will increase man-animal conflict as well as aggression in monkeys, the Delhi High Court was recently told by an amicus curiae. Senior advocate Sanjay Jain, the amicus curiae appointed to assist the HC on PIL seeking directions to deal with monkey and dog menace, said the process will not offer any respite, but will add problems because surgical sterilisation of monkeys is not approved or recommended by the Government of India.

“… Scientific and non-invasive solutions to resolve the monkey conflict, such as plantation of fruit trees in forest areas… better management of urban solid waste and prevention of further degradation of habitat should be encouraged,” Jain said.

The Delhi government’s additional standing counsel, Anuj Aggarwal, told a bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, by way of a status report, that a detailed annual plan of operation for laparoscopic sterilisation of 8,000 monkeys during the year 2018-19 has been sent to the ministry concerned.

Expressing concern over delay in controlling the growing population of monkeys in the city and other parts of the country, the HC had said that a direction was passed in 2001 to deal with the menace.

“Seventeen years have passed and you (government and civic bodies) are still busy constituting a committee to look into the issue of safety, security and efficacy of immune-contraception vaccine to control population of monkeys. By the time you come (up) with some plan, Delhi will be taken over by monkeys,” the HC had said.

The amicus further stated that the Animal Welfare Board of India and other experts in 2015 had inspected the process of sterilisation and documented that the procedure is intrinsically cruel to monkeys.

