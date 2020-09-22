Steps afoot to fix Minto Bridge underpass flooding, PWD floats tender to hire consultant

New Delhi: A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi, Sunday, July 19, 2020. A tempo driver died due to drowning of his vehicle at the underpass. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI19-07-2020_000019B)

After years of waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass during monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender to hire a consultancy firm to help develop an independent drainage system for the area.

This comes two months after a 56-year-old man drowned in the waterlogged underpass, following a spell of heavy rainfall in the city. Police had said Kundan Kumar’s van got stuck in the underpass and he couldn’t escape.

A PWD official said, “The existing drainage system — a deep barrel drain — was created during the British era.

Back then, both sewage water and rainwater would go into the same lines and then flow into the river.

But over the years, the amount of sewage has increased. Hence, the roads get waterlogged when it rains.”

“Also, with time, the practice of discharging sewage into rivers became redundant as it had to be redirected to treatment facilities, where it would be treated before being discharged into the river. This led to the concept of separate sewage and storm water lines… Now, the plan is to create a separate pipeline for rainwater so that water drains out faster,” said the official.

For years, the PWD has been deploying pumps at Minto Bridge to pump out water during heavy rain.

This year, it barricaded nearby roads during heavy rain to avoid accidents.

Work on the new project will include assessing the existing drainage system and its catchment area and preparing a comprehensive plan for the independent drainage system. Currently, most of the rainwater in the area drains into the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) lines via a drain measuring 2-metres in diametre.

The official said, “We are in the process of hiring a consultant, who will then put forward two-three feasible solutions. We will evaluate the options and pick the best one. Once that is done, we can start executing the plan…”

The cost and a timeline of the project will be prepared once the contract with a consultancy company has been signed, said officials.

