Stepped out for work, told us he’ll be back soon, says family of man killed in Delhi violence

Mohd Furkan (32) told his wife he would be back soon when he stepped out of his house in Kardampuri Monday afternoon. But Furkan, who used to make designer wedding card boxes, never did. He suffered a bullet injury on his left thigh during the violence between two communities in Northeast Delhi and died at GTB Hospital from excessive blood loss. He is among five people who died during the clashes.

Outside the hospital’s emergency ward, his elder brother Mohd Imran (36) said, “I don’t know how to tell my sister-in-law about the death. We are unable to accept the news.” Follow Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates

Hearing news about the ongoing protest in their area, the brothers, who live in separate houses, decided to skip work Monday and even got their children back from school early. “We didn’t leave the house as the situation was tense. We even brought our children back from school by 12.30 pm. Furkan later stepped out to buy something for the shop,” said Imran.

According to the hospital’s administration, 57 injured people came to the emergency ward, including a 10-year-old with a gunshot wound. “They were admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward. Most of them suffered gunshot wounds and are under observation. Others received injuries due to stone-pelting. We discharged them after providing first aid,” said Dr Rajesh Kalra, additional medical superintendent, GTB Hospital.

Mohd Irfan (27), who suffered a grievous injury to his eye after a teargas shell fell on his face, claimed he has lost his eyesight: “Doctors are saying there is only a 10% chance that my eyesight will return. I am the sole breadwinner of my family, who will bear the brunt of this loss?” A resident of Kardampuri, Irfan was closing his shop when the shell fell on his face.

Sitting with a plaster on his right wrist, Sahil Siddiqui (18) was brought to the hospital after he suffered serious burn injuries. He was returning home on his bike when a group of protesters burnt a vehicle moving ahead of him.

Another injured man, Rohit Kumar Shukla (25), who works as a water purifier mechanic, sustained two bullet injuries on his left thigh while he was on the job. A resident of Chauhan Patti, Shukla was in Maujpur to attend to a complaint. “He was in Hanuman Mandir when a group of people came and opened fire,” said his father.

