St Stephen’s College yet to get back to DU on 85:15 policy

Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh Tuesday said St Stephen’s College had not gotten back to the university after DU asked it to “rethink” its decision of holding interviews for admissions to all categories of students for the academic session 2022-23.

On Monday, Singh had told The Indian Express that Stephen’s was insistent on holding interviews, and that they had been told to reconsider.

He had said that a decision on the matter would be taken by the university once it received a response from Stephen’s.

“We have not yet received a response from them. We had expected that they would send it by today. Maybe it will come by tomorrow. Once we receive the response, the Admissions Committee will hold a meeting and make the decision. On our end, our Academic Council has already made its decision that all colleges should hold undergraduate admissions only through CUET,” he said.

St Stephen’s College is one of the six minority colleges of DU. It reserves 50% seats for Christian candidates.

Contrary to DU’s decision that admissions even to minority colleges will be held only through CUET scores, DU authorities had received a request from Stephen’s to allow them to hold interviews across all categories.

However, Singh had clarified that the college had been communicated that they should hold admissions to the general category seats only on the basis of the CUET score. For the remaining 50% reserved seats, they could go ahead with the 85:15 ratio.

However, in its admission policy released on its website, the college has said that “it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution and as per past practice”, and that it would, therefore, go ahead with the admissions based on 85% CUET score and 15% interview score “for all categories of applicants”.

Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.