Stephen’s row: Students, alumni rally behind Mehta

NSUI members protest against St Stephen’s College principal Valson Thampu. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Even as the High Court on Friday issued a stay on Devansh Mehta’s suspension and asked St Stephen’s College to not give the award until the matter was heard, students and alumni gathered on campus to express solidarity with Mehta.

“I read the interview of the principal (Valson Thampu). I found it very offensive, especially where he says formulating groups and taking stances is a disease. I’m not saying what Devansh did was correct, but Thampu is wrong. The way Devansh has been treated is wrong and I’m glad that the court realises this,” Sohan Biswas, a Stephen’s student, said.

The alumni also came out to oppose Thampu’s “autocratic” ways. “When I was in college, I was unfairly suspended twice. The problem with Thampu is that he makes everything personal. As a principal, he should understand that we are students and make mistakes. I haven’t just come out to support Mehta, but also to protest against Thampu’s autocratic ways,” Dhanraj Karel, an alumnus, said.

Members of the Stephen’s Old Boys’ Association also spoke out against Thampu’s ‘vindictive’ decision. “After this, the principal has lost the moral authority to stay in power. All of us are happy with the court’s decision. Thampu was running the place like a fiefdom,” Ashish Joshi, media coordinator of the association, said.

NSUI spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said, “The vice-chancellor should take the matter into his own hands. We demand Thampu be removed as principal.”

Stephen’s clarifies stand on Mehta

St Stephen’s College on Friday released a statement citing the college’s reasons for suspending Mehta. “As per standard practice, the text had to approved by the Staff Advisor (in this case, the Principal). However, the text (submitted on a Saturday for approval) was uploaded the following Monday without waiting for the approval sought. There was a clear breach of both procedure and trust. This manner of publishing material runs contrary to fundamental journalistic professional ethics. This was duly explained to the students,” a statement issued by St Stephen’s media adviser Karen Gabriel said.

It further clarified the reason for punishing Mehta saying, “recognising the lapse, three other students expressed their deep regret, but Mehta refused to do so and went to the media instead”.

“All students without exception are equally bound by the principle that rights are accompanied by responsibilities, privileges are accompanied by accountability, and they are expected to function within these terms,” the statement said.

“ An inquiry committee found that an act of indiscipline has been committed,” the statement noted. It also clarified that the e-magazine was only suspended till the next session and never banned.

