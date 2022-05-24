Stephen’s refuses to abide by Delhi University’s directions, gives 15% weightage to interviews for all seats

St Stephen’s College has refused to follow Delhi University’s (DU) directions on holding admissions to its general seats only on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). In its prospectus released on its website, the college said that it would give 15 per cent weightage to interviews for admission across categories.

“St Stephen’s College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85 per cent weightage for CUET and the college’s interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 per cent,” the prospectus for undergraduate course 2022-23 stated.

Under the heading ‘Admission of General Category students’ too, the prospectus says: “The weightage for admission shall be CUET marks – 85% and interview – 15%.”

This comes after a long-drawn tussle between the college and the DU over the matter. While the DU’s academic council (AC) had decided that all undergraduate admissions, including in minority colleges, will be done solely on the basis of CUET, Stephen’s had said it will give 85% weightage to CUET and 15% weightage to interviews.

On May 9, the registrar had written to the college asking them to “abide” by their decision.

“With regard to your college, taking note of the fact that it is a Minority institution (for candidates belonging to Christian community), the university has decided that 50% of the open seats shall be filled solely on the basis of merit of the CUET score. However, remaining 50% seats for minority candidates shall be filled on the basis of combined merit of 85% weightage to the CUET score and 15% weightage to the interview to be conducted by St Stephen’s College,” registrar Vikas Gupta had written.

“There must be a single merit list for the admission of candidates belonging to Christian community regardless of any denominations/sub-sects/sub-categories within the Christian minority community.

In view of the above, you are required to abide by the admission policy as detailed…which is applicable for admission of students in St Stephen’s College for the session 2022-23,” he had said.

There had been no further communication from Stephen’s after DU’s letter. While Stephen’s principal John Varghese could not be reached for comment, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university was mulling its next step.

“They should have followed the directions of the university. They should not have done this, because it will create confusion among students, which is not fair. We will see what to do now,” he said. As of 11 AM, Singh said he had not spoken to Varghese on the matter.