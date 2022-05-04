Stephen’s 85:15 admission row: DU V-C says will resolve issue from varsity’s side by next week

Though the University of Delhi is awaiting a report on the legal opinion that they had sought regarding admissions to St Stephen’s College, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said a final decision on the matter would most likely be taken this week.

The standoff between the varsity and St Stephen’s College is regarding the latter’s policy to give 15% weightage to interviews for all categories of students during admissions. While DU had mandated that all undergraduate admissions, including in minority colleges, would be done solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, St Stephen’s said it would be giving 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews.

DU had said the college was free to do so on the 50% seats reserved for Christian candidates, but not on all seats. However, St Stephen’s refused to relent, saying “there shall be no discrimination between minority and non-minority applicants”.

As the stalemate ensued, DU’s Admission Committee had met last week and sought legal opinion. Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi said they were yet to hear from the team. “We all got busy with the centenary celebrations. This week we will look into the whole issue,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh wanted an early resolution to the issue as he did not want to “drag” the matter. “We were busy with the (centenary) celebrations. This week we will resolve the issue from the university’s side,” said Singh.

In a statement on April 20, Stephen’s Principal John Varghese had said that interviews will be conducted for “all applicants” shortlisted by the college from the CUET list.

“This is the admission process, time-tested, proven and guaranteed through a landmark judgement delivered by the highest court of the land, that will be followed for admission to the college,” he said.

“In keeping with the spirit of the constitutional rights guaranteed to the college, there shall be no discrimination between minority and non-minority applicants with respect to the 85% + 15% formula for admission to the college,” Varghese had said.