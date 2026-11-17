For over six-and-a-half months, an application related to the eviction of a woman from a property in North Delhi’s Majlis Park has been awaiting an order in a trial court. The reason cited in the court’s order sheet: just one stenographer is handling a pendency of over 4,500 cases.

The Delhi High Court has now sought an explanation from the trial court on the delay. It is pending before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mahila Court) at Rohini Courts.

The case

The case was filed under the Domestic Violence Act. In an interim order dated December 1, 2023, the trial court had stayed the eviction of the woman’s side from the upper ground floor of the residential property.