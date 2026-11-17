Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district court... Read More
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AI Translation
For over six-and-a-half months, an application related to the eviction of a woman from a property in North Delhi’s Majlis Park has been awaiting an order in a trial court. The reason cited in the court’s order sheet: just one stenographer is handling a pendency of over 4,500 cases.
The Delhi High Court has now sought an explanation from the trial court on the delay. It is pending before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mahila Court) at Rohini Courts.
The case was filed under the Domestic Violence Act. In an interim order dated December 1, 2023, the trial court had stayed the eviction of the woman’s side from the upper ground floor of the residential property.
The petitioners moved an application on April 8, 2024, seeking that the stay be lifted.
When the order was not pronounced after four hearings, the petitioners approached the Delhi HC seeking an “expeditious and time-bound disposal of the application dated 08.04.2024”, in which they had asked the trial court to vacate the interim stay granted on December 1, 2023.
After hearing the petitioners on November 6, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said in an order, “This Court has perused the order sheet filed on record… This Court is unable to discern from the order sheet the reason for the non-pronouncement of the order.”
Justice Arora directed the Registry to seek a report from the judge concerned, as well as the Chief Judicial Magistrate and the District Judge, on the reasons for not pronouncing the order. The report has to reach the High Court two days before the next hearing on December 3.
“The learned CJM and the learned District Judge, in their report, will also explain the context of the remark, ‘This Court is working with only one stenographer and having pendency of more than 4,500 cases’, as it appears on the order sheet of the learned Trial Court, and similar such remarks appearing in the further orders of the concerned judge,” the HC said in the order.
The counsel for the petitioners told the High Court that arguments on the application were heard on January 6, and that the matter has remained pending for pronouncement of the order since April 22.
More than 26,000 cases are heard every day by more than 700 trial court judges across Delhi, according to data on the National Judicial Data Grid. Each stenographer types about 40 orders every day on average.
As per official data, out of 8,575 sanctioned posts for court staff, 1,711 remain vacant. This nearly 20% vacancy exists alongside a mounting case pendency of 17.5 lakh cases.
Over the last seven to eight years, pendency in Delhi’s trial courts has risen by almost 1.3 lakh cases annually on average, but the sanctioned strength of court staff has remained the same.
About 733 of the 4,011 sanctioned posts of ahlmads, assistant ahlmads, and readers remain vacant, according to official data. The sanctioned strength of stenographers is 1,600 and fewer than 1,200 posts are currently occupied.