SAIL chairman faces ‘murderous assault’ in Delhi, two held

The chairman of India’s largest state-owned steel producer was assaulted by three men on Wednesday night in New Delhi. An FIR has been registered in the case and two accused have been arrested.

Advertising

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, 58, chairman of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people at around 10.30 pm last night in Delhi’s Defence Colony. As Chaudhary and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three assaulted him.

“We know this was not spontaneous,” an executive at the company told news agency Reuters. Chaudhary, who was on his way to Siri Fort, was rescued by Highway patrolling staff.

“Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault,” the company said, adding that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.

Chaudhary’s driver was unharmed. The chairman was taken to the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He has now been discharged, the company said.