Four held for stealing cars in Delhi to fund gang leader’s cancer treatment

The Delhi Police have arrested four men for allegedly stealing cars, dismantling their parts in their godown, and selling them to scrap dealers in the city to pay for their gang leader’s cancer treatment.

Officials said Monday the arrested men have been identified as Lucky, 36, Safeek, 21, Majim Ali, 25, and Ram Sanjeevan, 62. The accused have their godown in Outer Delhi and have dismantled more than 20 high-end cars in the city in the last month, the police added.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said Ashish alias Ashu, the cousin of Lucky, is the mastermind of the operation and is undergoing treatment for acute leukaemia or blood cancer in a hospital in Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused told the police they had to pay for Lucky’s treatment for blood cancer. “They had to arrange Rs. 10 lakh for chemotherapy and blood marrow transplant for their gang leader who was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital… They disclosed that Ashish taught them how to steal cars,” an officer said.

The gang members were arrested after a complaint was lodged by Swapan Roy on January 8 about the theft of a Toyota Innova Crysta car from Anand Niketan in South Delhi.

Following the complaint, the police checked CCTV cameras around the area and the car was traced to a godown in Outer Delhi, where a raid was carried out on the intervening night of January 17 and 18. The four accused were held while they were cutting parts of the vehicle for further selling, said officials.