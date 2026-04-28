Stay on S+4 building policy: Haryana govt ‘prepares to challenge’ HC order, demolition drive in Gurgaon on hold

The HSVP had on Friday announced a largescale demolition drive scheduled from April 27 to July 1, targeting alleged encroachments in sectors 27, 43, 31, 32A, 24, 25A and 30. Demolitions were slated to begin Monday, but did not take place.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika, Ananthakrishnan G
4 min readGurgaon, New DelhiApr 28, 2026 04:26 AM IST
Haryana govt ‘prepares to challenge’ HC order, demolition drive in Gurgaon on holdDuring the recent demolition drive in Gurgaon. (File Photo)
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The planned anti-encroachment and demolition drive by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) across multiple sectors in Gurgaon has been put on hold for now, The Indian Express has learnt.

The HSVP had on Friday announced a largescale demolition drive scheduled from April 27 to July 1, targeting alleged encroachments in sectors 27, 43, 31, 32A, 24, 25A and 30. Demolitions were slated to begin Monday, but did not take place.

According to senior HSVP officials, the pause comes as the Haryana government prepares to challenge the recent order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC), which had stayed the stilt-plus-four (S+4) building policy in Gurgaon.

The S+4 policy, introduced by the Haryana government in 2023, allowed construction of four independent floors above a stilt parking level on residential plots in Gurgaon. The move led to a surge in redevelopment, particularly in older sectors, but also triggered widespread complaints from residents over increased population density, parking shortages, strain on civic infrastructure, and alleged violations of building norms.

The Supreme Court (SC), meanwhile, on Monday declined to intervene in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Gurgaon, observing that since the HC was overseeing the matter to prevent unauthorised construction, the apex court should not “cause hindrance” in its work.

It was hearing a petition filed by the residents of Sector 31 seeking urgent intervention against the demolitions.

In a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed through advocate Mandeep Kalra, residents alleged that authorities had “maliciously weaponised” the HC’s April 2 interim order to bypass statutory procedures and initiate a “draconian” city-wide demolition drive.

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Acting on a batch of petitions, the HC had on April 2 stayed the S+4 building policy, observing that unregulated implementation could adversely impact urban infrastructure.

The residents alleged that under the guise of implementing the HC’s interim observations regarding infrastructural strain, the Additional Chief Secretary (Town & Country Planning), issued a directive on April 16, wrongly interpreting the interim stay as a blanket mandate to immediately demolish boundary walls, ramps and green areas across 29 sectors.

The petitioners flagged that nearly 1,500 families, many of whom have resided in Sector 31 for the last 30-35 years, would be affected. They submitted that the residents were not parties to the original Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in connection to the policy.

Hearing the matter, the SC bench said, “On oral mentioning, the matter is taken on board. The Special Leave Petition, being against an interim order, is disposed of with liberty to the petitioners to make an urgent mentioning before the High Court during the course of the day. We request the hon’ble Chief Justice to entertain the oral mentioning either at 1 o’clock or immediately after lunch.”

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Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Gopal Sanakaranarayanan said the municipal authorities had misconstrued a HC order without giving notice to the residents. “Demolitions are taking place of our compound walls, trees are going,” the counsel said.

The CJI, however, asked why the SC should intervene if the HC is performing its constitutional duty to remove encroachments. “Suppose these are all unauthorised constructions… In Gurugram, we have a fair idea. If the High Court is doing a constitutional duty, taking a drive to prevent or dismantle unauthorised construction, then as the apex body, why should we cause hindrance in the High Court’s work?” CJI Kant asked.

Sankaranayanan said, “The High Court did not say anything on demolition. The problem is misconstruing that (order), without any notice to any individual.” He added that the “demolitions are happening right outside their compound walls and on their compound walls, without notice”. The counsel asserted that “these are completely legal constructions”.

With the SC not inclined to stay the drive, Sankaranarayanan urged the bench to maintain the status quo for at least a couple of days to allow them time to move HC.

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However, the SC declined the request, saying that passing such an order could lead to complications. It observed that since the petitioners argued that the HC order was being misinterpreted, the appropriate forum to address any such issue was the HC itself.

While hearing the matter later in the day, the HC declined to stay the demolitions but directed that proper notice must be served, clarifying that its earlier order would operate prospectively with respect to the S+4 building policy.

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 23 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with The Indian Express, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

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