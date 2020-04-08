Stay home on Shab-e-Barat, says Delhi Police

People go to mosques and visit the graves of their departed ones on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. (File Photo/Representational) People go to mosques and visit the graves of their departed ones on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. (File Photo/Representational)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday appealed to the Muslim community in the national capital to stay home on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, on Wednesday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

People go to mosques and visit the graves of their departed ones on the occasion.

Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said, “We have already held meetings with religious leaders and distributed pamphlets to educate people not to break the rules of the lockdown and stay home… elaborate security arrangements have been made.”

