Delhi: SHO aware of man’s detention, finds probe

Days after three policemen were arrested on charges of extortion and kidnapping, an enquiry conducted by DCP (outer) has found that the Station House Officer of Ranhola police station was allegedly “aware about the illegal detention” of the man, against whom a cheating case was registered in Chhattisgarh. The SHO was suspended after his alleged role was established.

Special CP (law and order of southern range) R P Upadhyay told The Indian Express that they suspended the SHO for alleged lapses. “We found in our preliminary enquiry that the SHO was aware of the illegal detention of Pradeep Pradhan, a resident of Kanjhawala. Pradeep was taken twice to Ranhola police station by the three policemen after making his detention,” he said. Upadhyay said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

On Thursday evening, the suspension order of the SHO was issued by DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla, wherein he states that he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect without prejudice to the departmental action pending against him. “He will report in district lines of outer district immediately and he will not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority,” he said.

Police said the three policemen had kidnapped Pradeep and asked his wife to get Rs 1.5 crore for his release. The three were caught when the wife went to meet them with her relatives.