States, consumer organisations opposed move to decriminalise offences under Legal Metrology Act: Piyush Goyal

Almost half of the states and several consumer organisations opposed the Centre’s move to decriminalise certain offences under the Legal Metrology (LM) Act, 2009, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event organised to mark World Consumer Rights Day 2022, Goyal highlighted the “problem” of “harassment” of entrepreneurs, particularly small shopkeepers, under the various provisions of the LM Act.

“We have currently a serious problem before the nation. Since we have representatives from different states; we have distinguished legal luminaries and we have legal luminaries from law universities and vice-chancellors. I am trying to flag a concern that for quite some time we are trying to discuss and resolve. I am taking this occasion to elicit your response…” Goyal said.

“We have a Legal Metrology act. And, I myself had been in a startup and entrepreneur 35 years ago. And 35 years ago also, the harassment we faced due to the Legal Metrology Act as an entrepreneur, is possibly something which is being faced even today, particularly by small shopkeepers and small businesses, on a day-to-day basis,” Goyal said.

“Therefore, I wanted to decriminalise it [LM Act] so that the daily harassment, which even I had faced, can be stopped. But, when we moved in this direction, many consumer organisations and almost half of the states opposed this move,” Goyal said.

The event was also attended by Minister of State (Consumer Affairs) Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh and Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare. Besides, other senior officials from the Centre and representatives of states were also present on the occasion.