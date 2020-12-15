‘Statements taken in a hurry’: Court grants bail to school owner in Delhi riots case

A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan overturned the conviction in response to a criminal revision application filed by Nagane on November 27. The doctor also runs a private clinic in Pune. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to a private school owner in a Northeast Delhi riots case, saying it was evident that till date, no investigation was done in this case in which “statements of witnesses were hurriedly recorded whose veracity would be tested at the time of the trial”.

Granting bail to Faisal Farooq, owner of Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said though the accused was in jail for a considerable period of time, police has hardly been able to bring on record any material against him for criminal conspiracy. The court noted that until June, virtually no investigation was done.

Farooq was first arrested for his alleged involvement in burning and damaging the property of adjacent DRP Convent School during the riots. He was granted bail in June, after which he was arrested in another riots case in Dayalpur.

“It is, however, evident that till June 20, virtually no investigation had been done in the present matter and after applicant (Farooq) was admitted to bail in the (first) case, the statements were hurriedly recorded, the veracity whereof to be tested at the time of trial. Prima facie, sections 307, 153A and 155 IPC are not made out against the applicant. The applicant has been in jail for a considerable period. During the last almost 10 months, applicant has been in judicial custody and police has been hardly able to bring on record any material against him under section 120-B of IPC,” the court said in its order.

Farooq’s counsel R K Kochar argued he was falsely implicated, however Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for police, opposed the bail, saying witnesses said in their statements that Farooq was allegedly involved in the riots.

