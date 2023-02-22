State police vs state police as Rajasthan cops are booked for ‘assaulting wife of accused’

Days after the family of an accused in a case linked to the alleged murder of Rajasthan residents Nasir and Junaid filed a complaint alleging Rajasthan police personnel assaulted his pregnant wife, which led to her miscarriage, Haryana police registered an FIR against “30-40 unidentified officials of Rajasthan police”.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra Monday had refuted the allegations and said in the action taken so far, Haryana police had always accompanied Rajasthan police and that no human rights violations took place.

In the police complaint filed in Nuh, the mother of the accused alleged that on February 17, around 3.30 am, 30-40 unidentified people clad in Rajasthan police uniform and some other people in plain clothes arrived in cars and barged into their house. “They started assaulting us… they said my son claims to be a cow vigilante and enquired about him. When I told them that my son was not at home, they hurled abuses and assaulted me and my pregnant daughter-in-law. The accused kicked my daughter-in-law in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital and referred to another hospital, where she delivered the baby, but it had died,” alleged the woman, as per the FIR.

The complainant also alleged in the FIR that the accused picked up her two sons.

After the complaint was received, Nuh police had ordered an enquiry. The body of the stillborn baby was exhumed and sent for an autopsy.

Nuh SP Varun Singla told the media, “In this matter, a case has been registered against 30-40 unknown people. The cause of death has been reserved till the viscera report and histopathology report are received.”

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 312 (causing miscarriage) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police Tuesday said the car allegedly used by cow vigilantes in the crime was seized from Haryana.