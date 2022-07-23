State must protect those who marry irrespective of caste: HC

July 23, 2022 1:49:26 am
The State is under constitutional obligation to protect its citizens, especially in cases where marriage between two consenting adults has been solemnised irrespective of caste or community, the Delhi High Court said while directing police to ensure safety of a couple who married against the wishes of their families last month.
“The Constitutional Courts under our framework are empowered to pass orders to protect citizens, especially in the cases of the nature to which the present dispute pertains. Once two adults consent to live together as husband and wife, there can be perceivably no interference in their lives from third parties, including their family. Our Constitution ensures it too. It is not only the duty of the State but also its machinery and agencies which ensure law and order to ensure no harm comes to citizens of this country,” said Justice Tushar Rao Gedela in an order.
The couple married under the Special Marriage Act on June 13. The woman is from UP, and the court was told her father is politically well-connected and capable of influencing the state machinery.
