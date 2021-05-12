State encouraged people to flout norms: Delhi HC

“So many faces are missing now. So many young people are gone. That is the tragedy,” the bench said.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said the State had “encouraged” people to let their guard down against Covid-19 “too early”, and there needs to be a “controlled opening” when the national capital decides to ease restrictions.

“We have had elections. We have had mela and all those things,” said the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, in response to a submission from a lawyer that people let their guard down too early.

The division bench said there may be a rise in the number of cases again when the restrictions are eased, and there needs to be a controlled opening. “So that at least the state should be in a position to deal with the numbers which are coming. It should not be that people succumb because they are not getting treatment,” said the court.

It was reflecting on the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital during the last few days.

With regard to oxygen supply, the government had earlier told the court that SOS calls have reduced, and they are in the process of adding 15,000 more beds. However, it said a number of oxygen beds now are vacant. “Things are much better than they were,” submitted senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government.