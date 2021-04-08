‘State doing everything to control Covid pandemic,’ says Delhi High Court

At least 5,506 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Delhi on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 6.10 percent among the 90,201 tests conducted during a period of 24 hours. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a case seeking directions for measures to control the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the national capital and said that everything was being done by the state in this regard.

“What else do you expect the state to do? You are unnecessarily coming to the court,” observed the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

The court said that steps like vaccination, awareness campaigns regarding use of masks and social distancing are being taken by the state to control the pandemic. “We are not inclined to entertain the application,” said the court, as it observed that general prayers have been made in the application, which was filed by a lawyer.

At least 5,506 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Delhi on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 6.10 percent among the 90,201 tests conducted during a period of 24 hours. There are 19,455 active cases in the national capital. In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday had imposed night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, till April 30.

The court on January 14 had disposed of a case in which it had been monitoring the state’s efforts regarding COVID-19 pandemic since last year. “The daily number of fresh cases of COVID 19 which are now being reported is substantially lower than what were at the peak,” the court had said then.