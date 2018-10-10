Starting today, traffic intersections across Noida to get a dose of art

The first project will be inaugurated on Wednesday The first project will be inaugurated on Wednesday

In a unique public art initiative for Noida, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Sector 126 has collaborated with the Noida Authority for a series of installations at various intersections across the city. The first project under the association is a painted mural installation for the NTPC underpass, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday morning.

The artwork ‘Kalpavriksha: The Sacred Wishing Tree’ — stretching across the length of the underpass on both sides — showcases the rare Kalpavriksha paintings by Delhi-based artist duo Laxman Singh and Kunal Jain from Jamia Millia Islamia.

A tribute to India’s tribal art, the installation highlights the message of living in harmony with nature which is an integral part of Indian culture, said the duo in a statement. The scenes depicted on the mural include a celebration of the Ganesha festival by villagers, and the mythological story of white elephant King Airavata who carries the rain god Indra.

Located on the crossing of sectors 25A, 24, 33A and 22, this is the first underpass in Noida with public art. On the collaboration, Kiran Nadar, founder and chairperson of KNMA, said, “In India, where the museum culture is at a nascent stage, citizens don’t always get the opportunity to experience art up-close and personal. Creating public art is a non-intrusive way of bringing art to the people.”

The underpass will be inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, BJP MLA Pankaj Singh and CEO of Noida Authority Alok Tandon.

