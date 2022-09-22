Starting Monday, diversions in place at Delhi airport Terminal 1D

With expansion work underway at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, vehicles coming to T1 Departures will have to make a U-turn at the end of the forecourt ramp and exit through the newly widened up-ramp to take Mehram Nagar Road from Monday, airport officials said.

An advisory issued by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the present exit of the departure ramp would give way for the construction of Integrated Terminal 1. The advisory said the width of the departure ramp in front of Terminal 1 had been increased.

In August, DIAL announced that all private and commercial vehicles could drive through the new multi-level car parking area to pick up passengers. Officials then said cars would be parked at the new parking area to enhance and maintain the parking space. At present, people use Lane 3 of the Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up arrivals.

“Delhi airport is continuously working to provide a convenient and safe airport environment for arriving passengers. All arrival pick-up vehicles for passengers will need to go to the multi-level car parking at Terminal 3. Multi-level car parking provides a clean and systematic arrangement along with multiple passenger facilities and amenities for pick-up and parking,” DIAL chief executive Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said at the time.

“Adequate staff and signage have been deployed across the terminal building and the approach road to guide the people to ensure a hassle-free experience. This plan will further enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport,” he had added.