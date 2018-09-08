Starting Monday, Delhi residents can avail 40 services — at their doorstep

Starting Monday, residents of Delhi can apply for 40 services — from a driver’s licence to a new water connection — right at their doorstep.

Cleared by the Delhi Cabinet last November, the scheme ran into trouble with the L-G earlier this year when he raised several concerns, including safety and security of women and senior citizens, possibility of corruption, loss of documents, and breach of privacy. He later approved the Cabinet decision.

VFS Global, a company that provides visa services to several embassies and high commissions in the country, has been given the contract to run the project for three years.

