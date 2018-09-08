Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Starting Monday, Delhi residents can avail 40 services — at their doorstep

Starting Monday, Delhi residents can avail 40 services — at their doorstep

The scheme ran into trouble with the L-G earlier this year when he raised several concerns, including safety and security of women and senior citizens, possibility of corruption, loss of documents, and breach of privacy.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 3:27:07 am

Starting Monday, residents of Delhi can apply for 40 services — from a driver’s licence to a new water connection — right at their doorstep.

Cleared by the Delhi Cabinet last November, the scheme ran into trouble with the L-G earlier this year when he raised several concerns, including safety and security of women and senior citizens, possibility of corruption, loss of documents, and breach of privacy. He later approved the Cabinet decision.

VFS Global, a company that provides visa services to several embassies and high commissions in the country, has been given the contract to run the project for three years.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement