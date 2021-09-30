Starting Friday, power bills in Delhi set to increase marginally

Power bills in Delhi are set to go up slightly starting Friday.

Under the new power tariff order for 2021-22 announced by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday, the pension trust surcharge, which is levied on every bill, has been increased from 5% to 7%. There are no changes in the fixed charges or energy charges.

“The tariff order remains largely the same as last year, with only a 2 percentage point increase in pension trust surcharge. The commission considered all relevant factors and came to the conclusion that there are no good reasons for any increase in the tariff, except in pension trust surcharge,” said a senior official of the commission.

At present, a power consumer in Delhi does not need to pay if consumption is less than 200 units per month. Beyond that, fixed charges and energy charges kick in.

For example, if a consumer uses 300 units of power, and the sanctioned load is between 2 kW and 5 kW, fixed charges are Rs 50 per kW. The consumer pays Rs 3 per kW per hour of consumption up to 200 units, and Rs 4.5 per kW per hour for the remaining 100 units.

After the tariff order was passed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Congratulations Delhi. There has been no change in the cost of electricity for the seventh year running. On one hand, the cost of power is sky high in other states, on the other Delhiites not only get cheap power 24×7, they also get free power for up to 200 units of consumption.”