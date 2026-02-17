‘Extremely disappointing’: Start-up founder alleges AI-powered wearable devices built by his company were ‘stolen’ under security personnel’s watch at Bharat Mandapam

‘We paid for flights, accommodation, logistics, booth…only to see our wearables disappear inside a high-security zone,’ says Dhananjay Yadav of NeoSapien. He says he is thinking of going to police.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
5 min readFeb 17, 2026 02:15 PM IST
Yadav told The Indian Express that he was planning to go to the police to complain about the devices having gone missing.
The co-founder of a wearable artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device that claims to be the wearer’s “second brain” has alleged that several of the machines were “stolen” from the venue of the AI Impact Summit on Monday (February 16).

Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based firm NeoSapien posted on X: “Think about this: We paid for flights, accommodation, logistics and even the booth [at Bharat Mandapam]. Only to see our wearables disappear inside a high-security zone. If only security and official entourage had access, how did this happen? This is extremely disappointing.”

Yadav also posted some pictures, apparently of the booth, on X. The post, which appears to have resonated with a large number of critics of the alleged mismanagement and chaos on Day 1 of the Summit, had garnered a million views on X by early afternoon on Tuesday (February 17).

Yadav told The Indian Express that he was planning to go to the police to complain about the devices having gone missing. “I am contemplating filing a police complaint… But since I don’t reside in Delhi, I will speak to my team and see what can be done,” he said.

Devesh Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, told The Indian Express on Tuesday that they had not received any complaint in the matter so far.

Also Read | Massive crowd, inadequate briefing, PM’s visit: Here’s what led to chaos on Day 1 of AI Impact Summit

Yadav’s company advertises its pendant-like product as “India’s first AI-Native wearable that tracks conversations and analyses emotions”. The listed price of the NeoSapien Neo 1 wearable on the company’s web site is Rs 11,999.

“It was the first time the [AI] summit was being hosted in India, and I was really excited, both to showcase innovation and to back the government’s push to position India as a global AI hub. I believe India really deserved to host something like this,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

According to Yadav, around noon, security personnel began sanitising and cordoning off the venue of the Summit in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit which he said was scheduled at 2 pm.

Story continues below this ad

He said that he tried to explain to officials that the company was building India’s first patented AI wearable and requested permission to remain at the booth to display the product. According to him, “The security officials told me that one person could stay, and since I was all excited, I stayed back.” “One of the security personnel also liked our device,” he said.

However, Yadav said that a second set of security personnel had subsequently shown up, and asked him to leave. “I don’t know how they coordinated amongst themselves,” he said. “So I left the premises (Hall number 3),” Yadav said.

Yadav alleged that before leaving, he had asked whether he should also take away the wearable devices, but was told that other exhibitors too were leaving their equipment, including laptops, behind, and that security personnel would “take care”.

“Trusting them, I left. Hoping that the wearables will be safe, and If I am lucky, it might catch the eye of PM Modi,” Yadav posted on X.

Story continues below this ad

According to Yadav, however, the gates remained shut till 6 pm, which was “much much longer than anticipated”. “It was quite long,” he told The Indian Express, and “since I had sustained an injury while playing football a day before the Summit, I came back to my hotel.”

“I had also made friends with a volunteer who said he would tell me when we could possibly come back. Around 6 pm, when he went to our stall, he informed us that the devices were not there,” Yadav said.

He said that the NeoSapien team then returned, and discovered that the AI wearables had gone missing. “Later we found out that our wearables were stolen,” Yadav posted on X.

Yadav said that the loss was not just financial – the team had invested in its participation in what was meant to be a defining moment for India’s AI ecosystem.

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

